Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned approximately 0.07% of Columbia Sportswear worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 137,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 81,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

COLM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub cut Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Pivotal Research cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.91.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $60.35 on Wednesday. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $56.08 and a fifty-two week high of $109.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.08). Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $954.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

