Commerce Resources (CVE:CCE) Earning Very Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about Commerce Resources (CVE:CCE) has trended very positive on Wednesday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Commerce Resources earned a daily sentiment score of 4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

CVE:CCE opened at C$0.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17. Commerce Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.04 and a 52 week high of C$0.41.

About Commerce Resources

Commerce Resources Corp., an exploration and development company, acquires, explores, develops, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company focuses on the development of its Ashram Rare Earth project at the Eldor property in Quebec, and its Upper Fir tantalum and niobium deposit at the Blue River project in British Columbia.

