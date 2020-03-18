Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.15.

A number of research firms recently commented on CYH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James upgraded Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

CYH opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. Community Health Systems has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $7.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.71. The stock has a market cap of $347.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.85.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. Community Health Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 721.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 137,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 120,506 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 50,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.