Community Health Systems Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,514 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 160% compared to the typical daily volume of 966 call options.

Several research firms have weighed in on CYH. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.15.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYH. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the third quarter worth about $72,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CYH traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.27. 1,381,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,658,379. The firm has a market cap of $299.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average is $3.71. Community Health Systems has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $7.47.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.88. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Community Health Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

