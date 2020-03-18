COMPANHIA PARAN/S (ELPVY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

COMPANHIA PARAN/S (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELPVY opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.33. COMPANHIA PARAN/S has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

COMPANHIA PARAN/S Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines.

