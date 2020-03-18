Comparing Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) and Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) and Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for Heron Therapeutics and Revance Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heron Therapeutics 0 0 8 0 3.00 Revance Therapeutics 0 0 8 0 3.00

Heron Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 297.11%. Revance Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $30.86, suggesting a potential upside of 136.82%. Given Heron Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Heron Therapeutics is more favorable than Revance Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Heron Therapeutics has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revance Therapeutics has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.7% of Revance Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of Heron Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Revance Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Heron Therapeutics and Revance Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heron Therapeutics -140.27% -61.74% -46.71% Revance Therapeutics N/A -81.09% -52.00%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Heron Therapeutics and Revance Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heron Therapeutics $145.97 million 6.86 -$204.75 million ($2.50) -4.43 Revance Therapeutics $410,000.00 1,809.17 -$159.43 million ($3.67) -3.55

Revance Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Heron Therapeutics. Heron Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Revance Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Heron Therapeutics beats Revance Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration. It offers SUSTOL (granisetron) extended-release injection for the prevention of acute and delayed nausea and vomiting associated with moderately emetogenic chemotherapy, or anthracycline and cyclophosphamide combination chemotherapy regimens. The company is also developing CINVANTI, an intravenous formulation of aprepitant, a substance P/neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist for the prevention of acute and delayed nausea and vomiting associated with highly emetogenic cancer chemotherapy, as well as nausea and vomiting associated with moderately emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; and HTX-011, an investigational, long-acting, and extended-release formulation of the local anesthetic bupivacaine in a fixed-dose combination with the anti-inflammatory meloxicam for post-operative pain management. The company was formerly known as A.P. Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Heron Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2014. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine. It is also developing DAXI for forehead lines and lateral canthal lines; DaxibotulinumtoxinA Topical for therapeutic and aesthetic applications; and OnabotulinumtoxinA, a biosimilar to BOTOX. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Mylan Ireland Limited for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of a biosimilar to BOTOX. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.