Comparing Palomar (PLMR) and Its Rivals

Palomar (NASDAQ: PLMR) is one of 77 public companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Palomar to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Palomar alerts:

56.1% of Palomar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Palomar and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Palomar $113.30 million $10.62 million 24.63 Palomar Competitors $14.31 billion $2.94 billion 35.30

Palomar’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Palomar. Palomar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Palomar and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palomar 0 1 6 0 2.86 Palomar Competitors 919 2988 2592 183 2.31

Palomar currently has a consensus price target of $51.60, suggesting a potential upside of 21.10%. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 43.43%. Given Palomar’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Palomar has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Palomar and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palomar 9.37% 20.80% 11.11% Palomar Competitors 2.87% 1.19% 0.52%

Palomar Company Profile

There is no company description available for Palomar Holdings Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.