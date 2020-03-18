Comparing Petroquest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE) & FEC Resources (OTCMKTS:FECOF)

Petroquest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE) and FEC Resources (OTCMKTS:FECOF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Petroquest Energy and FEC Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petroquest Energy -4.93% N/A -3.76% FEC Resources N/A -13.14% -12.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Petroquest Energy and FEC Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petroquest Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A FEC Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Petroquest Energy has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FEC Resources has a beta of -0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.6% of Petroquest Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of FEC Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of Petroquest Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Petroquest Energy and FEC Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petroquest Energy $108.29 million 0.00 -$6.63 million ($0.55) N/A FEC Resources N/A N/A -$230,000.00 N/A N/A

FEC Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Petroquest Energy.

Summary

Petroquest Energy beats FEC Resources on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Petroquest Energy

PetroQuest Energy, Inc. operates as an independent oil and gas company in Texas and Louisiana. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and operates oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.8 million barrels of oil; 19.4 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas liquids; and 125.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas. PetroQuest Energy, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

About FEC Resources

FEC Resources Inc. engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the Philippines. The company, through its interest in, Forum Energy Limited, owns a 70% interest in the Service Contract 72, an offshore license located to the north west of the Philippine Island of Palawan. It also owns 8.46%, 12.40%, and 19.46% interests in the Service Contract 14 Block A Nido, Block B Matinloc, and Block B1 North Matinloc located in the offshore northwest Palawan; and a 66.67% interest in the Service Contract 40 North Cebu covering an area of 340,000 hectares in the northern part of Cebu Island and adjacent offshore areas located in the Visayan Basin in the central part of the Philippine Archipelago. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia. FEC Resources Inc. is a subsidiary of PXP Energy Corporation.

