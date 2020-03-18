Comparing Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) & Akazoo (NYSE:SONG)

Akazoo (NASDAQ:SONG) and Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Akazoo and Townsquare Media, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akazoo 0 0 4 0 3.00 Townsquare Media 0 0 3 0 3.00

Akazoo currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 347.15%. Townsquare Media has a consensus target price of $10.33, suggesting a potential upside of 172.65%. Given Akazoo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Akazoo is more favorable than Townsquare Media.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Akazoo and Townsquare Media’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akazoo N/A N/A $660,000.00 N/A N/A Townsquare Media $430.60 million 0.17 -$31.58 million $1.03 3.68

Akazoo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Townsquare Media.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.2% of Akazoo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.4% of Townsquare Media shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.0% of Akazoo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.8% of Townsquare Media shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Akazoo and Townsquare Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akazoo N/A 5.02% 1.21% Townsquare Media -0.72% 8.23% 2.79%

Risk & Volatility

Akazoo has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Townsquare Media has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Akazoo Company Profile

Akazoo S.A. operates as an on-demand music streaming subscription company. It directly licenses music from various labels and provides online and offline listening platforms, social media integration, and a AI-driven new music recommendation engine. The company provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline streaming access to a catalog of approximately 45 million songs on a commercial-free basis. Its platform includes 43 million registered users and 5.3 million premium subscribers. The company also offers radio services. Akazoo S.A. was founded in 2010 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc. operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications. It also offers digital marketing solutions, such as traditional and mobile enabled Website development and hosting services, e-commerce platforms, search engine and online directory optimization services, online reputation management, and social media management services under the Townsquare Interactive brand; and e-commerce products to consumers and advertisers through its proprietary deal and auction platform. As of March 12, 2019, the company owned and operated 321 radio stations and approximately 330 Websites in 67 markets in the United States. It also creates, promotes, and produces live events, including festivals, fairs, concerts, expositions, and other experiential events. The company offers digital advertising services, as well as owns a proprietary digital programmatic advertising platform. The company was formerly known as Regent Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Townsquare Media, Inc. in May 2010. Townsquare Media, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

