Computacenter (LON:CCC) Given New GBX 1,700 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Computacenter (LON:CCC) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,150 ($28.28) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Computacenter to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 1,625 ($21.38) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Computacenter from GBX 1,260 ($16.57) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Computacenter from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Get Computacenter alerts:

LON:CCC opened at GBX 1,165 ($15.32) on Wednesday. Computacenter has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,950 ($25.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 16.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,728.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,540.52.

About Computacenter

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacenter network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacenter solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Computacenter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computacenter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.