Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $256.60 Million

Analysts expect Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) to post $256.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $246.20 million to $267.00 million. Comstock Resources reported sales of $126.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 102.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $289.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.40 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 12.60%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRK. ValuEngine cut Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Comstock Resources from $5.40 to $4.60 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.77.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 4.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,202 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 98,104 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $6,430,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRK opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.87. The stock has a market cap of $803.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.92. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

