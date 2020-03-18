Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Upgraded to Market Perform by Sanford C. Bernstein

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) was upgraded by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

NYSE:CAG opened at $29.80 on Wednesday. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $35.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Craig P. Omtvedt purchased 14,450 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,618. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $13,705,350.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,588,710,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,654,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,376,000 after buying an additional 6,171,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $160,248,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 33,852,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,094,000 after buying an additional 3,191,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 19,745.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,553,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,418,000 after buying an additional 2,540,245 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

