Conceal (CCX) Price Down 49.7% Over Last Week

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last week, Conceal has traded down 49.7% against the US dollar. Conceal has a market cap of $257,003.92 and $45,109.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0377 or 0.00000701 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, Sistemkoin, STEX and TradeOgre.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Storeum (STO) traded down 85% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00092061 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.55 or 0.01107534 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00054975 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00033322 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00182583 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00007398 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00105590 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 15,747,216 coins and its circulating supply is 6,815,023 coins. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conceal Coin Trading

Conceal can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Graviex, Sistemkoin and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

