Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) had its price target cut by stock analysts at TD Securities from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.02% from the company’s previous close.

CXO has been the topic of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Concho Resources from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James lowered Concho Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim began coverage on Concho Resources in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Concho Resources from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Concho Resources from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Concho Resources stock traded down $3.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.61. 2,035,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,870,625. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. Concho Resources has a 52-week low of $34.20 and a 52-week high of $124.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.79 and its 200 day moving average is $73.82.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.24. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Concho Resources will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,733 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 40,339 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Concho Resources by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Concho Resources by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

