Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.16.

Several research firms recently commented on BBCP. BidaskClub cut Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Concrete Pumping from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Concrete Pumping in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Concrete Pumping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

NASDAQ:BBCP opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $189.92 million, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.68. Concrete Pumping has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $12.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.53.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.52 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Concrete Pumping will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Concrete Pumping by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,175,000. 25.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

