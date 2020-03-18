Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.13.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Conduent from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Conduent from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th.

In related news, Director A. Scott Letier acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $182,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 135,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,971.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNDT. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Conduent by 16.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 320,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 44,186 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Conduent by 18.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 152,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 23,934 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conduent during the third quarter valued at about $586,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Conduent by 153.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conduent during the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Conduent stock opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Conduent has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The stock has a market cap of $431.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average is $5.62.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Conduent had a negative net margin of 32.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. Conduent’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Conduent will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

