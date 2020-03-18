Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) by 240.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,421 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of Conduent worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNDT. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Conduent by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 320,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 44,186 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Conduent by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 152,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 23,934 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Conduent in the 3rd quarter valued at $586,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Conduent by 153.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Conduent in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Conduent from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Conduent from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Conduent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.90.

In other Conduent news, Director A. Scott Letier acquired 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $182,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 135,238 shares in the company, valued at $352,971.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNDT opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Conduent Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30. The stock has a market cap of $431.19 million, a PE ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.62.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Conduent had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 32.11%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Conduent Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

