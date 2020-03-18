ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 611,788 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 5,789 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of ConocoPhillips worth $39,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,477,396 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,266,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,765 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,967,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $648,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,033 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 243.5% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,511,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $98,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,201 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,861,858 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $186,106,000 after purchasing an additional 815,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,248,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $146,192,000 after purchasing an additional 644,512 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $79.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.05.

COP opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $24.39 and a 52 week high of $69.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.51. The firm has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy producer to purchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

