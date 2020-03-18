ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. reduced its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,995 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,598 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COP. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 13,311 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $79.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.05.

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.01. 16,398,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,216,636. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.51.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy producer to buy up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

