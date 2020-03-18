ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Position Raised by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,222,700 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,700 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.11% of ConocoPhillips worth $79,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.44. 2,123,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,791,577. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $24.39 and a 52 week high of $69.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.51. The firm has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy producer to buy up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 46.80%.

COP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.05.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

