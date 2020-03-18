Consensus Market Capitalization Reaches $967,145.00 (SEN)

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Consensus has a market cap of $967,145.00 and approximately $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Consensus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, Tidex and IDEX. In the last week, Consensus has traded up 7.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00033577 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00106912 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000799 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,359.48 or 1.00796866 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00076729 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000701 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000165 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000418 BTC.

About Consensus

Consensus (SEN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 tokens. Consensus’ official website is consensus.ai. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Consensus

Consensus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Consensus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Consensus using one of the exchanges listed above.

