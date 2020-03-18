Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $225.11.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STZ. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Argus cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from to in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

In related news, Director James A. Locke III sold 8,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total value of $1,696,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,672,441. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.52, for a total value of $1,908,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,245 shares of company stock valued at $19,071,776. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 124,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,661,000 after acquiring an additional 20,501 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Constellation Brands by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after acquiring an additional 16,590 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 73.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STZ traded down $7.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.32. 36,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,015. The company has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.76. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $107.00 and a 52 week high of $214.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.33%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

