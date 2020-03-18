Constellation Hits Market Cap of $5.87 Million (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 18th. Constellation has a market cap of $5.87 million and approximately $262,441.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Constellation token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, HitBTC and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Constellation has traded down 53% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00055572 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000663 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00065964 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.07 or 0.03899055 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00039284 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006466 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018668 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00012486 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Constellation Profile

Constellation is a token. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,009,496,712 tokens. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io. The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog.

Buying and Selling Constellation

Constellation can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, Kucoin, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

