ContentBox Market Capitalization Reaches $1.80 Million (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $144,086.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ContentBox token can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Bilaxy, DDEX and UEX. In the last week, ContentBox has traded 27.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006102 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00008646 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

ContentBox uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,309,105 tokens. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one.

Buying and Selling ContentBox

ContentBox can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, CPDAX, UEX, DDEX and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

