Contrasting Rattler Midstream (RTLR) and Its Competitors

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ: RTLR) is one of 35 public companies in the “Natural gas transmission” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Rattler Midstream to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

This table compares Rattler Midstream and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rattler Midstream $447.67 million $94.80 million 7.03 Rattler Midstream Competitors $6.63 billion $652.55 million 16.56

Rattler Midstream’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Rattler Midstream. Rattler Midstream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Rattler Midstream and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rattler Midstream N/A N/A N/A Rattler Midstream Competitors 9.43% 11.03% 4.32%

Dividends

Rattler Midstream pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 25.8%. Rattler Midstream pays out 181.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Natural gas transmission” companies pay a dividend yield of 15.4% and pay out 129.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Rattler Midstream and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rattler Midstream 0 6 10 0 2.63 Rattler Midstream Competitors 551 2085 2517 99 2.41

Rattler Midstream currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 344.44%. As a group, “Natural gas transmission” companies have a potential upside of 157.35%. Given Rattler Midstream’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Rattler Midstream is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.7% of Rattler Midstream shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of shares of all “Natural gas transmission” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of shares of all “Natural gas transmission” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Rattler Midstream peers beat Rattler Midstream on 10 of the 14 factors compared.

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.