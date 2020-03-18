Contrasting Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) & ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) and ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 3.72, indicating that its share price is 272% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ImmunoGen has a beta of 2.48, indicating that its share price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Verrica Pharmaceuticals and ImmunoGen’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verrica Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$28.21 million ($1.13) -6.65 ImmunoGen $82.27 million 4.49 -$104.13 million ($0.70) -3.03

Verrica Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ImmunoGen. Verrica Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ImmunoGen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and ImmunoGen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verrica Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 ImmunoGen 1 2 2 0 2.20

Verrica Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 219.57%. ImmunoGen has a consensus target price of $5.97, indicating a potential upside of 181.60%. Given Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Verrica Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than ImmunoGen.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.4% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.7% of ImmunoGen shares are held by institutional investors. 40.2% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of ImmunoGen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Verrica Pharmaceuticals and ImmunoGen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verrica Pharmaceuticals N/A -36.59% -34.78% ImmunoGen -126.57% N/A -37.83%

Summary

Verrica Pharmaceuticals beats ImmunoGen on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts. It is also developing cantharidin-based product candidate, VP-103 for the treatment of plantar warts. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche, Amgen/Oxford BioTherapeutics, sanofi-aventis U. S. LLC, Biotest AG, Bayer HealthCare AG, Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc., CytomX Therapeutics, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., Debiopharm International SA, Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited, and MacroGenics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

