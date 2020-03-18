Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) Stock Rating Lowered by Capital One Financial

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Capital One Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank cut Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.93.

Get Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV alerts:

Shares of VLRS traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,106,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,386. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 1,569.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 77,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 72,447 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 746.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 176,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 155,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 77 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 8 Airbus A319s, 55 A320s, and 14 A321s. It operates approximately 394 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 26 cities in the United States and Central America.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.