ConvaTec Group (CTEC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

3/12/2020 – ConvaTec Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 220 ($2.89). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – ConvaTec Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/2/2020 – ConvaTec Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 168 ($2.21) to GBX 177 ($2.33). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – ConvaTec Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/24/2020 – ConvaTec Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/21/2020 – ConvaTec Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/18/2020 – ConvaTec Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 182 ($2.39). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – ConvaTec Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/5/2020 – ConvaTec Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/4/2020 – ConvaTec Group had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 168 ($2.21) price target on the stock.

2/3/2020 – ConvaTec Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/27/2020 – ConvaTec Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/23/2020 – ConvaTec Group was downgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a “hold” rating.

1/21/2020 – ConvaTec Group had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 250 ($3.29). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2020 – ConvaTec Group was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “underweight” rating. They now have a GBX 168 ($2.21) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 171 ($2.25).

Shares of CTEC stock opened at GBX 158.20 ($2.08) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.87, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 316.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 199.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 192.11. ConvaTec Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 130.60 ($1.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 225.80 ($2.97).

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 12 ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 12.70 ($0.17) by GBX (0.70) (($0.01)). Analysts forecast that ConvaTec Group PLC will post 16.2227273 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a GBX 3.09 ($0.04) dividend. This is a boost from ConvaTec Group’s previous dividend of $1.40. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. ConvaTec Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

In other news, insider Dr John McAdam bought 23,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.25) per share, with a total value of £39,639.51 ($52,143.53). Also, insider Brian May bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.10) per share, for a total transaction of £40,000 ($52,617.73).

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

