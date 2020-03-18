Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley analyst C. Horn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Get Cooper Tire & Rubber alerts:

CTB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of CTB stock opened at $18.13 on Wednesday. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $17.28 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $750.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 149.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth $6,504,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 351.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 29,438 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 1.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 702,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,212,000 after buying an additional 17,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.