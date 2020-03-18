Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

Several research firms have commented on CTB. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet lowered Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 149.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTB stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.69. 19,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,938. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $17.28 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.05. The stock has a market cap of $898.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.35. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $750.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is 21.99%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

