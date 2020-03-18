Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1,916.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 816,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 776,427 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.35% of Copart worth $74,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Copart by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 87,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after acquiring an additional 18,371 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 689.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 191,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,416,000 after acquiring an additional 167,255 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 1,726.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 102,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after acquiring an additional 97,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $2.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,378,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,964. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.97. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $104.88.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $575.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.09 million. Copart had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 32.95%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total transaction of $7,371,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,371,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 81,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total value of $7,807,797.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,467 shares of company stock worth $19,945,497 over the last three months. 14.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on CPRT shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Copart from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.60.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

