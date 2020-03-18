CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) Shares Purchased by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 205.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 459.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $35,949.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $170,371.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,471.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,783 shares of company stock worth $3,126,759 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on COR. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. CoreSite Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.44.

Shares of NYSE:COR traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.14. 620,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,645. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $93.65 and a 1 year high of $123.68. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.29, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.78.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.17 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is currently 95.69%.

CoreSite Realty Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

