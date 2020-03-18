Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Shares Bought by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,215,918 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,368 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone OnDemand comprises approximately 1.2% of ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 3.65% of Cornerstone OnDemand worth $129,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter valued at $2,168,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 54,584 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter valued at $959,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSOD. Mizuho lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson restated a “positive” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.67.

In related news, insider Patricia Coughlin sold 8,053 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total transaction of $512,090.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,375.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 11,200 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $659,008.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,987,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,931,672.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,202 shares of company stock worth $3,699,766 in the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cornerstone OnDemand stock opened at $26.29 on Wednesday. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $64.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.55.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 35.30%. The firm had revenue of $149.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

