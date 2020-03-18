Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Corning in a report issued on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now anticipates that the electronics maker will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corning’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Get Corning alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.09.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $21.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.14 and a 200-day moving average of $28.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.12. Corning has a 52-week low of $18.42 and a 52-week high of $35.34.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Corning by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,301,621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000,000 after buying an additional 77,869 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Corning by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 48,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 8,930 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 27,657 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.