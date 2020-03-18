Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,593,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,362 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Corteva worth $76,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the third quarter worth $1,419,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Corteva by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,884,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,765,000 after buying an additional 1,266,301 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Corteva by 32.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,888,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,828,000 after buying an additional 2,193,169 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the third quarter valued at $583,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in Corteva in the third quarter valued at $568,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bernstein Bank upgraded shares of Corteva to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.91. 1,107,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,648,727. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.64. Corteva has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $32.78. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

