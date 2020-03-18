Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Edward Jones

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) was upgraded by equities researchers at Edward Jones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bernstein Bank upgraded shares of Corteva to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

Shares of Corteva stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.57. The company had a trading volume of 7,144,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,639,729. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.61. Corteva has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 335.6% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

