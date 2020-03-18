Cortex Price Reaches $0.0557 on Exchanges (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 41.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. During the last week, Cortex has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar. Cortex has a market capitalization of $13.93 million and approximately $4.03 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cortex token can now be purchased for about $0.0557 or 0.00001088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, DragonEX, UEX and Bithumb.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019551 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 54.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.97 or 0.02225658 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00194398 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00037396 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000192 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00035378 BTC.

Cortex Profile

Cortex launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 tokens. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/@CTXCBlockchain. Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cortex

Cortex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, DDEX, OKEx, DragonEX, BitForex, DEx.top, Huobi, CoinBene, Bithumb, Ethfinex, UEX and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

