CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.21% of CorVel worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in CorVel by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 222,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,427,000 after purchasing an additional 34,711 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 25,918 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,124,000. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in CorVel by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 29,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 16,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in CorVel by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 14,581 shares in the last quarter. 48.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRVL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. ValuEngine downgraded CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

In other news, Director R Judd Jessup sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $52,094.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,445,219.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $82,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,425. 50.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL traded down $6.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,515. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $55.78 and a one year high of $96.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.50.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $148.09 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 7.96%.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

