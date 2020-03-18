CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $4,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSGP. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 65 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $594.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 69.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.21. CoStar Group Inc has a 12-month low of $452.42 and a 12-month high of $746.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $685.60 and a 200 day moving average of $619.01.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.20. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 22.50%. The business had revenue of $374.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group Inc will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CoStar Group from $597.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on CoStar Group from $750.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $713.00 to $811.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $718.00.

In other CoStar Group news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 33,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.90, for a total transaction of $22,307,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.26, for a total value of $4,223,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.