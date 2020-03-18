CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) Stake Increased by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group during the third quarter worth $161,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 51,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 14.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 14,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 33,600 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.90, for a total transaction of $22,307,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,005 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.26, for a total value of $4,223,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CSGP shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $597.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $601.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $825.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $718.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $594.71 on Wednesday. CoStar Group Inc has a 1-year low of $452.42 and a 1-year high of $746.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $685.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $619.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 69.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.21.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $374.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.28 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group Inc will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

