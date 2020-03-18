Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Earning Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) have trended somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Costco Wholesale earned a coverage optimism score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the retailer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Costco Wholesale’s ranking:

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised Costco Wholesale to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $328.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $307.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,681,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,352. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $125.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.91. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $233.05 and a 1 year high of $325.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $308.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.61.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,388,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.