COTI Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.70 Million (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. COTI has a total market capitalization of $3.70 million and $1.66 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COTI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, COTI has traded 52.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.07 or 0.02267251 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00193910 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00039578 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00036426 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000191 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

COTI Profile

COTI’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 312,250,374 coins. COTI’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. COTI’s official website is coti.io. The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling COTI

COTI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

