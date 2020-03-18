Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) Insider David Howell Purchases 1,200 Shares

Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) insider David Howell bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 305 ($4.01) per share, with a total value of £3,660 ($4,814.52).

CSP traded down GBX 44.20 ($0.58) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 268.80 ($3.54). 492,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,827. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 480.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 412.10. Countryside Properties PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 275.60 ($3.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 544 ($7.16). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSP shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 520 ($6.84) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 415 ($5.46) to GBX 525 ($6.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.97) price target on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Countryside Properties from GBX 454 ($5.97) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Countryside Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 529 ($6.96).

About Countryside Properties

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Housebuilding and Partnerships. The Housebuilding division develops large-scale sites, and provides private and affordable homes in London and the South East of England.

