Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 173.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period.

COUP stock opened at $137.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.97. Coupa Software Inc has a 12 month low of $85.90 and a 12 month high of $178.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of -100.84 and a beta of 1.48.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.51 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 23.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COUP. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $177.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $168.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

In other Coupa Software news, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $221,947.44. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,733.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 63,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total transaction of $10,650,251.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,054 shares in the company, valued at $40,100,196.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,902 shares of company stock valued at $19,885,300. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

