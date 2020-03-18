Covesting Market Capitalization Achieves $1.28 Million (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. During the last seven days, Covesting has traded 35.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Covesting has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $32,902.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covesting token can now be bought for about $0.0712 or 0.00001342 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, Kucoin and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018908 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $119.52 or 0.02252979 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00195470 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00039431 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00035981 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 83.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Covesting Token Profile

Covesting launched on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. The official website for Covesting is covesting.io. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/@Covesting. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Covesting Token Trading

Covesting can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Kucoin, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

