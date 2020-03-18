Cream Market Cap Reaches $17,321.38 (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 18th. In the last seven days, Cream has traded up 79.2% against the dollar. One Cream coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, BiteBTC, YoBit and Cryptohub. Cream has a market capitalization of $17,321.38 and approximately $17.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Storeum (STO) traded 49.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00091539 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.17 or 0.01041100 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00053799 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00032633 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00186690 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00007360 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00108349 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Cream

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com. The official message board for Cream is cream.technology. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cream

Cream can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Cryptohub, BiteBTC and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

