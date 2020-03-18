Cred Hits Market Capitalization of $7.75 Million (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Cred has a total market cap of $7.75 million and approximately $3.72 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cred token can now be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, DDEX, Bilaxy and Bibox. In the last week, Cred has traded 34.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018373 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.48 or 0.02259557 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00192879 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00039455 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00036215 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Cred Token Profile

Cred’s genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 663,523,897 tokens. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io.

Cred Token Trading

Cred can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Kyber Network, Gate.io, DDEX, UEX, IDEX, Huobi, Bibox and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

