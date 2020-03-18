CREDIT (CREDIT) 1-Day Volume Hits $11,445.00

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. During the last week, CREDIT has traded 55.8% lower against the US dollar. CREDIT has a market cap of $64,018.88 and $11,445.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CREDIT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Cat.Ex and BitForex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00085621 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000090 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000281 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About CREDIT

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CREDIT Coin Trading

CREDIT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Cat.Ex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

