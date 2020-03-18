Credit Suisse AG Boosts Holdings in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 54.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,568 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.15% of Etsy worth $8,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 384.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 311.8% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Etsy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.05.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $42.12 on Wednesday. Etsy Inc has a 1 year low of $38.90 and a 1 year high of $71.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.68 and a 200 day moving average of $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.89.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Etsy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The company had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.89 million. Research analysts expect that Etsy Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 60,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $3,337,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,418 shares of company stock valued at $11,683,665. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

