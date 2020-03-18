Credit Suisse AG Buys 3,257 Shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of Erie Indemnity worth $9,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ERIE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Erie Indemnity in the first quarter worth $4,323,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity during the third quarter worth $200,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 11.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 22.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,819,000 after purchasing an additional 137,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Erie Indemnity alerts:

NASDAQ:ERIE opened at $172.45 on Wednesday. Erie Indemnity has a twelve month low of $130.20 and a twelve month high of $270.23. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.17). Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $596.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Erie Indemnity will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.70%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ERIE shares. ValuEngine downgraded Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Erie Indemnity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Erie Indemnity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erie Indemnity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.